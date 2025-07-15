BTEUP June 2025 Result Released: Direct Link to Check
The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the even semester and special back paper exams held in May-June 2025. Students can now access their results online on the official website, bteup.ac.in.
How to Check Your BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025
To view their results, students need to follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website: Go to bteup.ac.in and click on the "Result" section.
- Select your course: Choose your course from the list of available options.
- Enter your enrollment number: Fill in your enrollment number and date of birth to access your result.
- View and download your result: Once you've entered the required details, you can view and download your result for future reference.
Direct Links to Check BTEUP June 2025 Results
Here are the direct links to check the results for different courses:
- Result of Main June 2025: Click here
- Result of Diploma in Tool and Mould Making June 2025: Click here
- Result of Pharmacy June 2025: Click here
- Result of Special Back Paper June - 2025: Click here
- Result of Pharmacy Special Back Paper June - 2025: Click here
Re-Evaluation and Scrutiny Process
If you're not satisfied with your results, you can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. The re-evaluation process involves re-checking your answer sheet, while scrutiny involves checking for any un-evaluated answers or miscalculations in the total marks.
To apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny, follow these steps:
- Visit the official website: Go to bteup.ac.in and click on "Apply For Scrutiny/Re-Evaluation".
- Fill in the required details: Enter your details and pay the fee online.
- Get the payment receipt: Take a receipt of the payment for future reference.
Details Mentioned in the BTEUP Result 2025
The BTEUP result 2025 will contain the following information:
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Students can check their results online and download the PDF for future reference. If they have any doubts or concerns, they can contact the BTEUP authorities for assistance.
