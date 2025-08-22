BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Before August 23
The Border Security Force (BSF) has come out with a wonderful job prospect for talented applicants to apply as Constable Tradesmen. There are 3588 openings for different trades, and the recruitment is an excellent opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in the defense industry.
Key Details:
- Vacancies: There are 3588 vacancies in different trades like Cook, Plumber, Painter, Sweeper, Water Carrier, Electrician, and many more.
- Eligibility: Applicants should have passed Class 10 and be between the ages of 18 to 25 years.
- Application Deadline: The online application procedure closes on August 23, 2025, so applicants are requested to make the application as soon as possible.
Application Process:
Applicants can apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 by following these steps:
- Go to the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
- Create an account with a valid email address and mobile number to obtain login credentials.
- Log in and choose the Constable (Tradesman) job.
- Enter personal, educational, and trade-related information.
- Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.
- Online payment of the application fee (if applicable).
Important Dates:
- Application Start Date: July 26, 2025
- Application End Date: August 23, 2025
- Correction Window: August 24-26, 2025
Salary and Benefits:
Selected candidates will be paid a salary of ₹21,700-₹69,100 as per Pay Matrix Level 3 under the 7th CPC, with other perks and allowances.
Don't wait for the eleventh hour – apply online now and begin your journey to a fulfilling career in the Border Security Force!
