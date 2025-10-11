BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 Released at bsebstet.org; Fake Notice About Exam Postponement Goes Viral

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, October 11. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bsebstet.org — using their login credentials.

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Dates and Details

As per the official schedule, the Bihar STET 2025 will be conducted from October 14 to November 16, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination will be divided into two papers:

Paper 1: For Secondary-level teachers

Paper 2: For Senior Secondary-level teachers

The STET 2025 exam will be held across designated centres in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia, Saharsa, and Bhojpur districts.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted.

Steps to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website — bsebstet.org

On the homepage, click on the “STET 2025 Admit Card Download” link.

Enter your login credentials (such as application number and password).

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Fake Notice About STET 2025 Postponement

In a recent development, a fake notice circulating on social media claims that the Bihar STET 2025 exam has been postponed to October 24. However, BSEB has confirmed this notice is fake, and no changes have been made to the official exam schedule.

The misinformation began spreading after some aspirants requested a postponement due to the upcoming Bihar elections and Chhath Puja. Despite these demands, the board has not announced any rescheduling of the exam.

Bihar STET 2025 Passing Criteria

Here are the category-wise qualifying marks for Bihar STET 2025:

General: 50%

BC: 45.5%

EBC: 42.5%

SC/ST/PwBD: 40%

Candidates are advised to rely only on updates issued through the official BSEB website and avoid believing in unverified social media posts.

Official Website: bsebstet.org