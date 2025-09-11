BSEB 12th Registration 2027: Apply Online Before September 24
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for BSEB 12th Registration 2027. As per the announcement, students currently studying in Class 11 (academic session 2025–27) who will be appearing for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2027 can now complete their registration online.
Key Dates
- Last date to register: September 24, 2025
- Last date to pay the registration fee: September 21, 2025
How to Apply
Eligible students must register online for the annual intermediate exams (2027) through the official website – biharboardexam.com. The registration link is now active.
Click Here for BSEB 12th Registration 2027
Helpline Details
In case of any difficulties during the application process, students can contact the BSEB helpdesk:
- Email: bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com
- Helpline Number: 0612-2230039
The Bihar Board has advised students to complete the registration process within the given timeline to avoid last-minute issues.
इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2027 (सत्र 2025 - 2027) के लिए राज्य के शिक्षण संस्थानों में 11वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म भरने हेतु आवश्यक सूचना#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/Hnut3xxNpm
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 11, 2025