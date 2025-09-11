BSEB 12th Registration 2027: Apply Online Before September 24

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for BSEB 12th Registration 2027. As per the announcement, students currently studying in Class 11 (academic session 2025–27) who will be appearing for the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2027 can now complete their registration online.

Key Dates

Last date to register: September 24, 2025

Last date to pay the registration fee: September 21, 2025

How to Apply

Eligible students must register online for the annual intermediate exams (2027) through the official website – biharboardexam.com. The registration link is now active.

Click Here for BSEB 12th Registration 2027

Helpline Details

In case of any difficulties during the application process, students can contact the BSEB helpdesk:

The Bihar Board has advised students to complete the registration process within the given timeline to avoid last-minute issues.