AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam on September 14

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The prelims will be held on September 14, 2025, while the main exam is scheduled for September 27, 2025. Both tests will be conducted online at centres across the country.

This recruitment process is being held to fill about 3,700 nursing officer vacancies in different institutions. Apart from AIIMS hospitals, vacancies will also be available in other reputed medical institutes like JIPMER (Puducherry) and the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD).

The admit card includes details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully and contact AIIMS immediately if there are any errors.

How to Download AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025

Visit aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the “NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025” link

Enter your User ID and Password

Download and print the hall ticket

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without these, entry will not be allowed.

For further instructions and updates, candidates should regularly check the official AIIMS website.