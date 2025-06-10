Bihar Board Class 9-10 Exam Schedule 2025: Check Dates and Timings

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Class 9 and 10 examination schedule, an important date on the academic calendar. The BSEB datasheet 2025 indicates that the examination for Class 9 and 10 students will be held between June 26, 2025, and June 28, 2025, in two shifts with particular time slots.

Exam Timings and Shifts

The Bihar Board examination will be conducted in two shifts:

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM (with a slight modification on June 27, closing at 12:15 PM)

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (with reduced timing on June 27, closing at 4:45 PM)

Special Arrangements for Visually Impaired Students

In a praiseworthy initiative, the BSEB has specially arranged for visually impaired students who are writing the exams. For a hassle-free and equitable experience, the board has made the following adjustments:

Alternative Subjects: Visually impaired students will be able to take Home Science instead of Mathematics and Music in place of Science. These subjects have been selected with great care to meet the requirements of visually impaired students.

Question Paper Supply: DEOs have been advised to supply question papers promptly. The question papers will be available between June 13 and June 18 in each district's distribution centers. The school principals, or the instructors, may collect their question papers a day before the commencement date of the examination.

Result Submission and Evaluation

Schools have been advised to submit exam results within seven days after the exams end. A prescribed format has been provided to schools to facilitate result entry and evaluation.

Important Advisory for Students

Students are advised to regularly check the official BSEB website for any updates or changes regarding the quarterly exams. This will help them stay informed and prepared for the exams.

By giving a clear and concise picture of the examination schedule and special arrangements, the BSEB ensures a hitch-free and successful organization of the examinations.

