Bihar BCECE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Check Dates and Process

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for Lateral Entry 2025 admissions. This process is for students who wish to join the second year of engineering through lateral entry. The complete schedule is available on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Key Highlights:

Counselling will be conducted in two rounds.

A mop-up round will be held if seats remain vacant after the first two rounds.

Students can participate in the counselling process only within the scheduled dates.

Important Dates & Process

📅 Seat Details Available

From July 8, 2025, students can check the available seat matrix on the official website.

🖊️ College and Course Choice Filling

Students must fill their preferred colleges and courses between July 10 and July 13, 2025.

🎯 Round 1

Provisional Seat Allotment (Round 1): July 16, 2025

Final Seat Allotment (Round 1): July 19, 2025

Download Allotment Letter: July 19 – July 22, 2025

Document Verification & Admission: July 21 – July 22, 2025

🔁 Round 2

Starts: July 28, 2025

Provisional Allotment Result: July 28, 2025

Objection Submission (if any): Until July 29, 2025

Final Seat Allotment (Round 2): July 31, 2025

Download Allotment Letter: July 31 – August 2, 2025

Document Verification & Admission: August 1 – August 2, 2025

🛑 Mop-Up Round (If Required)

If any seats remain vacant after Round 2, BCECEB will conduct a mop-up round. Details about the mop-up round will be announced later on the official website.

✅ How to Check the Counselling Schedule:

Visit bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the “Lateral Entry Counselling 2025” link

Download the full schedule PDF and note the important dates

Students are advised to keep an eye on the website regularly for updates and ensure timely participation in the counselling process.