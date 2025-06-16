UP BEd Entrance Exam Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the final result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2025 for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs. The candidates can expect the outcome of the exam to be declared on the official NTA NIFT portal anytime soon.

Major Points of NIFT 2025

The NIFT 2025 examination process was divided into two phases:

Stage 1: Results of the General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT) were announced on April 24, 2025.

Stage 2: Situation Test of B.Des courses was held on June 8, 2025, whereas Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds for M.Des and other courses were held between May 26, 2025, and June 3, 2025.

Verification of NIFT Final Result 2025

To check the final result, the candidates can use the following steps:

Go to the NTA NIFT result website.

Click on the "Final Result 2025" link.

Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Check and download your scorecard/merit list.

Post-Result Process

Once the final merit list is announced, NIFT will carry out counseling for selected students. The counseling will be done in more than one round, and spot counseling can be announced if there are vacant seats.

NIFT Waiting List 2025

Waiting list candidates can also receive admission if seats are vacated due to other candidate withdrawals. NIFT will inform students if there is a vacancy.

NIFT Counselling Details

NIFT 2025 counseling will begin in June 2025, after the announcement of the final merit list. Official dates will be released on the NIFT website.

What is Covered in the NIFT Result

The NIFT 2025 result would contain:

Candidate's name and roll number

Total marks secured

Section-wise marks

Overall rank

Qualifying status

Applicants are requested to be patient and get their credentials ready to obtain their results the moment they are announced.

