Basant Panchami Holiday for schools here on February 3

February 3, which falls on a Monday, marks the celebration of Basant Panchami, a significant festival in the Hindu calendar. This day is observed as a holiday in several states across India.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a festival that heralds the arrival of spring. It is a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the patron deity of knowledge, music, and arts.

Given the festival's significance, the following states have declared a holiday on February 3:

Punjab: The state government has announced a holiday on February 3 to mark the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Haryana: Haryana has also declared a holiday on February 3, coinciding with the celebration of Basant Panchami.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government has announced a holiday on February 3 for Basant Panchami.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand has also declared a holiday on February 3 to mark the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Bihar: The state government has announced a holiday on February 3 for Basant Panchami.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand has also declared a holiday on February 3, coinciding with the celebration of Basant Panchami.

Odisha: The state government has announced a holiday on February 3 for Basant Panchami.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh has also declared a holiday on February 3 to mark the occasion of Basant Panchami.

While these states have declared a holiday on February 3, it is essential to note that the holiday may not apply to all institutions, including private organizations and schools. It is recommended to check with the concerned authorities to confirm the holiday.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges Holiday on February 11, 17, and 20 for Elections