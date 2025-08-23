August 25 School Holiday or not?

With the monsoon still causing an affect on day-to-day life in various regions of India, most students and parents are closely watching the announcement for school closure for Monday, August 25, 2025. Although some areas have already seen the deluge of rain in the last week, as of now there is no official declaration of school holidays on August 25 in the country.

Current Scenario

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high rainfall alerts in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to low-pressure systems in the region. Although no formal school holiday has been declared, authorities are closely monitoring the weather. If conditions worsen, schools in affected districts could be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Karnataka and Maharashtra: Even though moderate to heavy showers have hit a few districts, including Belagavi, Hubli, Udupi, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, no school closures for August 25 have been announced. Authorities have told students and parents to remain informed through official announcements.

Other States: Rain warnings have been issued for a few areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, but no state-wide shutdowns are scheduled. Local administrations can order closures in case the situation worsens.

Why No Holiday Declared Yet?

Unlike other dates that fall on festive or public holidays, August 25 has no scheduled festival or holiday, and hence schools are likely to operate as normal unless adverse weather forces the authorities to implement protective measures.

What Parents and Students Can Do

Keep yourself updated through official school announcements and district administration notifications.

Keep track of IMD weather bulletins for real-time alerts.

Exercise caution and do not travel through flooded areas.

Bank Holiday Reminder

There are no bank holidays planned for August 25, and therefore, bank services will be conducted as usual.

To sum up, there is no school holiday on August 25, 2025, confirmed at the moment. But with rain warnings in place in Andhra Pradesh and some other states, parents and students need to remain in touch since the situation may turn in a short time if the weather deteriorates.

