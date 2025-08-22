August 23 School Holiday or not?

With rains in full force causing inconvenience to people's daily lives in India, parents and students are anxiously following formal declarations of school closures for Saturday, August 23, 2025. Whereas some regions had already announced holidays mid-week owing to rains and safety issues, fresh updates indicate that schools tomorrow will continue to function in most states and districts, with none but a handful of districts proposing temporary shutdowns.

As the fourth Saturday of August gets nearer, officials and students await proper announcements on whether the schools will be closed on August 23, 2025. Recurring heavy showers have affected daily activities in many regions of India, and in response, authorities are mulling a temporary closure in rain-hit districts.

Current Status:

Karnataka : Schools are likely to run normally on August 23 despite widespread rain in districts such as Belagavi, Hubli, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. Still, authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the weather situation and can announce emergency holidays if the rain increases.

: Schools are likely to run normally on August 23 despite widespread rain in districts such as Belagavi, Hubli, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. Still, authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the weather situation and can announce emergency holidays if the rain increases. Maharashtra : Schools in Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala will run as usual on August 23. Even though these regions had school closures mid-week due to intense rain, authorities have assured that regular classes will resume.

: Schools in Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala will run as usual on August 23. Even though these regions had school closures mid-week due to intense rain, authorities have assured that regular classes will resume. Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) schools will re-open on August 23 after having been closed briefly on August 21 for the Guru Dronacharya Mela.

States with Possible Closures

Maharashtra: Some areas like Pune and Lonavala have seen school closures in the past few days. There is no official announcement for August 23, but parents need to remain vigilant on updates.

Karnataka: As discussed before, authorities are keeping a keen eye on the weather situation, and emergency holidays can be declared if the situation turns bad.

Other States: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Red alerts for some districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. No state-wide holiday has been announced, but local authorities can order closures if the situation worsens.

Advice for Parents and Students:

Keep yourself informed through official school communications and district administration bulletins.

Monitor IMD alerts closely to prepare for possible disruptions.

Prioritize safety, and do not travel if flooding or waterlogging risks are involved.

Bank Holiday on August 23:

Since tomorrow is the fourth Saturday of August, all banks in India will remain shut. This might affect some transactions, so make a plan accordingly.²

In conclusion, there are no mass school closures notified for August 23, 2025, but parents and students need to be careful and stay updated about weather news and interruptions.

