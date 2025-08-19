August 19 School Holiday in North Andhra due to Cyclone effect!

Heavy Rainfall Warrants Holiday on August 19 in Andhra Pradesh Districts

Due to the continuous rainfall in some of the districts in Andhra Pradesh, authorities have announced a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure on August 19. The continuous rain has caused life to go awry, with many areas witnessing waterlogging and flooding.

Srikakulam District Hit

Srikakulam district was hit hard, with intense rainfalls being reported in several mandals such as Jalumuru, LN Pet, and Vajrapukotturu. The Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers are getting continuous inflows, and hence the authorities have issued instructions to those residing near the riverbanks to be on guard.

Minister's Alert and Control Room Setup

District officials have been warned by Minister Atchannaidu to take proper precautions, and a control room has been established at the collectorate with a special contact number (08942 240557). The district collector has also requested fishermen not to venture into the rivers owing to the increased level of water.

Impact on Neighboring Districts

The heavy rain has also hit the surrounding districts like Vizianagaram, wherein many areas have been flooded, and Visakha, wherein paddy crops have been ruined. In Visakha district, paddy crops in more than 100 acres of land in Pandrangi and Vilasakhaanipalem have been covered due to the heavy rain.

Train Services Disrupted

The sudden and heavy rains have also impacted the trains, with multiple trains cancelled or rerouted on the Kirandul line. Andhra University has issued a holiday for all government and private degree and PG colleges under its jurisdiction, citing concerns for the safety of students.

Forecast

The effects of the cyclone are expected to persist, with heavy rains predicted for the following day. The authorities are taking precautions to maintain public safety and reduce disruptions.

Holiday Declaration

The holiday announcement for colleges and schools is meant to provide safety for students and faculty. The parents are requested to monitor updates and notices made by local authorities.

In light of the circumstances, citizens are advised to exercise caution and heed the guidance of local authorities to ensure their safety. The government is actively trying to reduce the effect of the heavy rains and provide relief to the affected region.

