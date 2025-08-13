August 13-14 Hal-day Holidays for schools in Hyderabad Due to Rain

The Telangana government has declared half-day holidays for schools within the GHMC area on August 13 and 14, 2025, owing to the expected heavy rainfall. The move was taken given the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the area.

Districts Affected

While schools within the GHMC limits will function on half a day, others like Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri have been announced full-day holidays on August 13 and 14. This has been done to ensure student safety in the wake of heavy rains predicted.

Weather Forecast

IMD has given an orange alert for the GHMC boundaries, indicating heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with intense spells and flash-flood threat. Forecasters also indicate thunderstorms with lightning and 40-50 kmph gusts. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has warned that 100-150 mm of rainfall is expected to occur in large parts, particularly in Medchal district and Cyberabad, with some places possibly getting even more rainfall.

Safety Precautions

People living in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to higher ground. The city's disaster relief center has issued a travel curbs call, and the weather department has put the city on red alert for the next 72 hours. Friday, August 15, is a holiday in any case for Independence Day celebrations.

School Schedule

GHMC area schools will only function for the morning shift on August 13 and 14, 2025. This applies to both government and private schools. Parents and children are asked to remain vigilant about localized waterlogging, flooding, and public transport disruptions.