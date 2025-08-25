Augsut 26 School Holiday or not?

While continuing heavy rains have been troubling normal life in various parts of India, parents and school children are looking forward to seeing if the schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Although some regions have announced holidays officially, the majority of states are running schools as usual, with the authorities keeping a close watch on the situation.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Two-Day School Holiday Declared

Jaipur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has officially declared a two-day off on August 25 and 26, 2025, for schools and Anganwadi centers in the district. The move was made after incessant rains resulted in extensive waterlogging and safety issues.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: On High Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released heavy to very heavy rain warnings in some districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a low-pressure system affected the region.

There has been no official declaration of a school holiday till now for August 26.

District authorities are, however, monitoring the situation closely, and classes could be canceled in affected areas if the situation aggravates.

Office Holidays in Karnataka and Maharashtra: No Official Holiday Announced Yet

Districts in Karnataka, such as Belagavi, Hubli, and Udupi, received moderate to heavy showers. Likewise, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane in Maharashtra witnessed heavy showers.

No school holiday has been declared state-wide for August 26 despite the weather.

Local administrations can declare school closures if there is heavy flooding.

Why August 26 Is Different

In contrast to national festivals or advance-gazetted public holidays, August 26 has no entry in the standard holiday list of the academic calendar. School closures on this day are solely weather emergency decisions by district administrations.

What Parents and Students Must Do

Keep yourselves informed through official school announcements and district administration messages.

Monitor IMD weather bulletins for continuous updates.

Desist from unnecessary travel in waterlogged or flood-prone regions.

