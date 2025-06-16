Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025 date, Direct link and Step-by-step guide!

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has given students a second chance to prove themselves in the subjects they performed poorly in the regular board exams. The Assam HSLC compartmental exams held from May 23 to May 29, 2025, provided students with a second chance to perform better in one or two subjects. Students are now waiting patiently for the announcement of compartment results, which should be declared during the third week of June 2025.

How to Check Assam HSLC Compartment Results Online

After the results are released, candidates can view their scorecards online using the official SEBA websites. To check the results, students have to proceed with the following easy steps:

1. Access the Official Website: Navigate to results assam.nic.in.

2. Click the Result Link: Find the "HSLC Compartment Result 2025" link.

3. Enter the Login Credentials: Enter your roll number and registration (or admit card) number.

4. View and Download Marksheet: Fill out the form to view your mark sheet on-screen and save or print it for later reference.

Information on the Marksheet

The Assam HSLC compartment result mark sheet will have the following information:

Student's Detail: Name, roll number, and registration number.

School Name: Name of school that the student is associated with.

Subject-Wise Marks: Marks scored in every subject, including theory and practice components.

Total Marks and Pass/Fail Status: The total marks scored and whether the student has failed or passed.

Grading/Division: The division or grade obtained as per the student's overall performance.

Qualifying Criteria for Assam HSLC Compartment Exams

To qualify for the Assam HSLC compartment exam, candidates need to achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each paper they have appeared for. This is applicable to both theory and practical parts, wherever relevant. Candidates who clear the cut-off standard will be declared pass and can obtain their original marksheet and pass certificate from their school as soon as it is made available.

Obtaining Original Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Once the results are announced, students are allowed to get their original marksheet and pass certificate from their school. It is important to keep them safe, as they can be needed later on for professional or academic needs.

