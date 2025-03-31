April 1 Holiday or not?

As the nation prepares to usher in the new financial year, all states have announced holidays on April 1. But the holiday status is different in different states.

In Telangana, schools remain shut on April 1 on the day of Ramzan, which starts on March 31. Hyderabad will still be in the middle of Ramadan, and the holiday has been announced to enable students and teachers to celebrate the holy month.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has declared April 1 as an optional holiday for offices. But schools in the state are closed on March 31 and will resume on April 1, so there won't be any holiday tomorrow.

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools and colleges are closed on April 1 because of Ramzan.

April 1 is a holiday in other states, too:

Mizoram : Government offices and banks are closed on April 1.

: Government offices and banks are closed on April 1. Chhattisgarh : Banks and government offices are closed on April 1.

: Banks and government offices are closed on April 1. Meghalaya : Banks and government offices are closed on April 1.

: Banks and government offices are closed on April 1. West Bengal: Banks and government offices are closed on April 1.

However, there are a few states that do not have either schools or colleges on holiday on April 1. These include:

Karnataka : No holiday has been announced in Karnataka.

: No holiday has been announced in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu : No holiday has been announced in Tamil Nadu.

: No holiday has been announced in Tamil Nadu. Gujarat : There is no holiday declared in Gujarat.

: There is no holiday declared in Gujarat. Maharashtra: There is no holiday declared in Maharashtra.

It's necessary to remember that bank holidays can differ based on the state and the individual bank. It's always advisable to verify with your local bank or school administration to ensure the holiday declaration.

