AP SSC Time Table 2026 Released: Check Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Exam Dates at bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2026 on November 21, 2025. Students appearing for the upcoming SSC examinations across the state can now access the detailed schedule on the board’s official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the announcement, the AP SSC exams 2026 will be conducted for students of all government and private schools affiliated with BSEAP. The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions for candidates. Students are advised to carefully review the schedule and start their final preparations accordingly.

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The AP 10th Class exams are expected to begin in March 2026, following the same pattern as previous years. Practical examinations for relevant subjects will likely be conducted before the theory exams.

To download the AP SSC Time Table 2026 PDF, students should visit the official BSEAP website and click on the “Time Table” section. Keeping a printed copy of the timetable will help students manage their study plan effectively.

For the latest updates regarding hall tickets, exam guidelines, and results, students are advised to regularly check the official portal.