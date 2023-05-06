AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Declared: Check Pass Percentage
AP SSC 10th Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6, at 11 AM during a press conference in Vijayawada.
AP SSC (Class 10) board exams started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in single shifts – from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm with the exception of two: first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory; which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.
How to check AP SSC 10th Class Results 2023
Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education — www.results.bse.ap.gov.in
On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link
Enter the required login details and hit Submit button
Check and download the AP SSC Result 2023
Download and take a print out of the same for future reference