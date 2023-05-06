AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Declared: Check Pass Percentage

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6, at 11 AM during a press conference in Vijayawada.

AP SSC (Class 10) board exams started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in single shifts – from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm with the exception of two: first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory; which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

How to check AP SSC 10th Class Results 2023

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education — www.results.bse.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link

Enter the required login details and hit Submit button

Check and download the AP SSC Result 2023

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference