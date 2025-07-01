AP Private Schools Denying RTE Admissions, Says Child Rights Forum

The Child Rights Awareness Forum expressed grave concerns regarding private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh denying entry to poor students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Referring to a statement released on Sunday, Forum President Gondu Dhanalakshmi claimed that even though the 25% reservation provision under the RTE Act, supposed to accommodate economically weaker sections, some private schools are denying admissions to eligible students

AP Govt Under Fire for Not Enforcing 25% RTE Quota in Schools.

"I have officially written to the Andhra Pradesh government about the persistent obstacles that underprivileged students and their parents are going through in order to get RTE seats. The institutions provide a multitude of reasons for rejection, which need to be rectified," Dhanalakshmi stated.

The Forum appealed to the state government to step in and facilitate smooth enforcement of the RTE Act. Dhanalakshmi suggested that the government hold a meeting with the school managements and their associations and find out why these denials are being made. She stressed the importance of keeping the schools' concerns, limitations, and operational feedback in view while still ensuring that children's rights are not set back.

The Right to Education Act requires private schools to reserve 25% of their seats for students belonging to weaker and disadvantageous groups, providing an equal opportunity for education. Yet, the process still takes a backseat in several states, such as Andhra Pradesh.

The appeal of the Forum foregrounds the widening gap between policy and practice and urges authorities to act immediately to promote the intent of the RTE Act.