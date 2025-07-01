Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda explore the challenges of love in the track Dhun from ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming romantic drama “Saiyaara,” starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, have released the new track, ‘Dhun.’

On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share the song and wrote, “When love hurts, music heals. Dhun is reuniting Arijit Singh, Mithoon & Mohit Suri together for #Saiyaara song, out now (Link in bio) Releasing in theatres on 18th July.” In the soothing number, Ahaan and Aneet are seen navigating the struggles of love.

The iconic trio, Arijit Singh, Mithoon, and Mohit Suri, who gave the industry unforgettable chartbusters like ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from “Aashiqui 2,” have reunited for ‘Dhun.’ Speaking about the song, filmmaker Mohit Suri shared, “Dhun is a song that celebrates the struggle in love, in life and the motivation real struggle can provide anyone to overcome all obstacles. Life is not a bed of roses; people go through a lot, and Dhun is a celebration of that spirit of never giving up. We hope that everyone loves it. We are really excited to see the reactions to Dhun.”

He added, “They say when stars align, magic happens. I would credit the stars for bringing first Mithoon and then Arijit Singh in my life because I have been fortunate to create my best music with these two once in a lifetime artists of our country.”

“Saiyaara” marks the acting debut of Ananya Pandey’s cousin Ahaan Panday. The upcoming romantic drama also stars Aneet Padda, who is known for her performance in the much-acclaimed series “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” For the unversed, Ahaan is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is the brother of veteran actor Chunky Panday.

The forthcoming film, which brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri for the first time, is an intense love story presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani.

“Saiyaara” is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

