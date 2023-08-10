AP POLYCET 2023: Candidates Can Exercise Web Options from Tomorrow

Amaravati: The Technical Education department Commissioner Chadalavada Naga Rani issued the admission schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 on Thursday. The admission process under First Phase web counselling which was postponed due to procedural reasons commenced today.

Naga Rani said the candidates who have completed the registration and certificate verification process are advised to exercise the web options from August 11 to August 14. Candidates who wish to make changes to the selected options may do so on August 16. The process of seat allotment will be completed on August 18 and the candidates who have been allotted the seats are requested to report at their respective colleges between August 19 and August 23. according to the AP POLYCET 2023 Admission notification. The Technical Education department Commissioner added that the Polytechnic classes are scheduled to begin from August 23.

A total of 83,074 seats are available in 270 available in polytechnic colleges. Out of these, 18,141 are government seats while 64,933 are private seats, the Commissioner added.

