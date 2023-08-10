Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Takes Charge as TTD Board Chairman 

Tirumala: Newly appointed Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board. This is the second time the YSRCP MLA from Tirupati Assembly constituency is holding the office of the temple board.

Karunakar offered prayers at Tirumala temple in the morning and took charge of the TTD Governing Council at 11.44 am. A day earlier, the YSRCP legislator called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office in Amaravati. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity of serving the TTD.

