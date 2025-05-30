AP PGCET 2025 Hall Tickets Released – Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the hall tickets for the AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must visit:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGCET/PGCET/PGCET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

They need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to download the document.

As per the official schedule, the AP PGCET 2025 exams will be held from June 9 to June 12, with sessions in both the morning and evening.

This entrance exam is conducted to facilitate admissions into the first year of full-time postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2025–26 in universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Important Note:

Candidates are strongly advised to download their hall tickets in advance and carefully verify all details mentioned in the admit card.