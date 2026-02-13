AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 – Download 1st & 2nd Year Admit Card at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to issue the AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 for both first-year and second-year students shortly. Once released, students will be able to access their admit cards through the official website – bie.ap.gov.in.

The board is expected to activate the download link online, allowing school authorities to obtain and distribute hall tickets to students appearing for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026.

AP Inter Exam Dates 2026

As per the official schedule, the Intermediate examinations will be conducted on the following dates:

1st Year Exams: February 23 to March 24, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 24 to March 23, 2026

Students must note that carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is compulsory. Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

Where to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026?

The AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year admit cards will be made available online at the official portal: bie.ap.gov.in. Schools will receive access to download the hall tickets and share them with their respective students.

Once the link is active, candidates can check and download their admit cards through the designated section on the homepage.

How to Download BIEAP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

School authorities and students can follow the simple process below to access the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for AP Inter 1st or 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as:

IPE February 2026 Roll Number First Year Hall Ticket Number Aadhaar Number Date of Birth

Step 4: The theory examination hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use

Important Instructions for Students

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket, including their name, photograph, exam centre, subject details, and timings. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately inform their school authorities.

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 is a vital document and must be preserved safely until the completion of examinations.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the AP Intermediate 2026 examinations.

Also read: School Holiday on February 13, 2026: State-Wise School Holiday Updates Across India