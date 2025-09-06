AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration Closes Today, September 6

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the Phase 2 registration for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 will close today, September 6, 2025. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process must register on the official portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

How to Register for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2

Candidates can complete the registration by following these steps:

Visit the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’ under the Forms section

Enter your AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth

Click ‘Submit’ to proceed

Complete the application form with all required details

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents

Pay the application fee online according to your category

Save and download the payment confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid missing the counselling process. For the latest updates and notifications, visit the official portal regularly.