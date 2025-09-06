Drone Visuals of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Nimarjan 2025: Watch Live

The iconic Khairatabad Ganesh immersion is taking place today, September 6, 2025, with grandeur and devotion in Hyderabad on Friday, marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The 69-feet-tall Bada Ganesh idol, one of the tallest in the country, was majestically carried in a specially designed vehicle to the Hussain Sagar for nimarjan.

The Bada Ganesh idol will be immersed in Hussain Sagar at crane point number 4. Thousands of devotees thronged the streets to catch a final glimpse of the towering idol, chanting "Ganapati Bappa Morya" as the procession made its way amid tight police security and cultural performances.

This year’s immersion drew massive attention, not just on the ground but also online, as drone videos captured breathtaking visuals of the idol’s journey through the city. Hyderabad City Police released the live drone visuals of Bada Ganesh immersion procession.

The aerial shots highlighted the sea of devotees, the illuminated streets, and the sheer scale of the procession, leaving viewers awestruck. The Khairatabad Ganesh Nimarjan continues to symbolize both faith and festivity, blending tradition with modern technology to connect devotees across the globe.