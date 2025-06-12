AP Government Schools Academic Calendar: 233 Working Days, 83 Holidays

As the new academic session begins, students and teachers in Andhra Pradesh government schools are preparing for a fruitful year. As per the academic calendar, AP government schools will have 233 working days, with 83 holidays during the year.

Dasara Holidays in AP Government Schools

Here's a look at some of the key holidays for AP government schools:

Dasara Holidays: September 24 to October 2

Sankranti (Pongal) Holidays: Jan 10 to 18

Christmas Holidays: Dec 21 to 28

Minority Schools Holidays

Minority schools in AP will declare the following holidays:

Dussehra Holidays: Sep 27 to Oct 2

Christmas Holidays: Dec 21 to 28 (same as government schools)

Half-Day Schools

From March 15, the schools will start working on a half-day basis.

Telangana Academic Calendar

At the same time in neighboring Telangana, schools reopened today, June 12, as dictated by the Telangana academic calendar. Telangana students and teachers are poised to observe a strict academic timetable, with customary working days and occasional holidays.

Conclusion

With 83 holidays and 233 workdays, AP government schools are focused on finding a balance between learning and vacations. Students and teachers alike can look forward to having fun during their holidays and remaining committed to their studies.

Also read: SBI Clerk Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in – Step-by-Step Guide Here