AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Delayed for 15,000 Students; Here's Why!

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2025 on Sunday. Although the results were announced, nearly 15,000 students are still awaiting their rank allotment as their Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks are not yet available.

Why Ranks Are Pending for Some Students

Rank allotment for AP EAMCET 2025 is pending for students whose IPE marks have not yet been declared. As soon as IPE marks are declared by different boards like ICSE, CBSE, APOSS, and others, these students will be allotted ranks.

Number of Students Affected

Around 15,000 students are pending their rank allotment as their IPE marks are not available. This problem is likely to be solved once IPE marks are released.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2025 Result

AP EAMCET 2025 result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the exam by following these steps:

Go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

. Click on the AP EAMCET Result 2025 link on the home page.

Enter the necessary information like registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Download the result.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

Pass Percentage and Number of Students Who Appeared

A total of 2.64 lakh students appeared for the stream of engineering, and 1.89 lakh cleared it, making the pass percentage 71.65%. In the Pharmacy and Agriculture stream, 67,761 students passed out of 75,400, making the pass percentage 89.8%.

Receiving Scorecard through WhatsApp

Candidates can also receive their scorecards through WhatsApp by sending their roll number to 9552300009.

Students' Next Steps

As soon as the IPE marks are released, the ranks will be allotted to the waiting students. Students are encouraged to watch the official website for information regarding rank allotment.

The AP EAMCET 2025 examinations were held from May 19 to May 27 at different centers. Now that the results are out, students can begin preparing for the counseling and admission process.

