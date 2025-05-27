AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections by May 30

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the provisional answer key for the AP EAMCET 2025 exam. Candidates who wrote the exam can now verify the answer key on the official portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

How to check the Answer Key?

To verify the answer key, candidates can go through the following steps:

Go to the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

. Click on the "Exam Papers and Preliminary Answer Key" link.

Choose the concerned stream (Agriculture & Pharmacy or Engineering).

The answer key and question paper will be shown on the screen.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Raising Objections

Applicants who notice irregularities in the answer key are allowed to raise objections. The objection raising deadline is May 29 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers, and the last date for Engineering is May 30. Applicants can raise objections online through the official portal.

Next Steps

After the objections raised by the candidates are considered, the final answer key and result will be generated. The APSCHE will release the final answer key and result after reading the objections.

AP EAMCET 2025 Exam Details

The AP EAMCET exam was held from May 21 to May 27. The exam was taken for admission into different undergraduate courses of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy.

Stay Updated

The candidates are requested to visit the official website on a regular basis to get updated information regarding the answer key, result, and other significant announcements. Candidates may easily view the answer key and submit objections if necessary by following the above steps.

