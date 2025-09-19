AP Dussehra School Holidays 2025 Rescheduled, Now From September 22 to October 2

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the Dussehra holiday schedule for schools across the state. It announced that schools will now remain closed from September 22 to October 2, 2025, instead of the earlier plan starting September 24.

According to the Education Department, classes will resume on October 3, 2025. The change extends the break to a 10-day holiday, giving students an early start to the festive season.

Officials have instructed all schools to strictly follow the revised schedule. The department also clarified that the two working days lost due to the holiday extension will be adjusted later in the academic calendar.

AP Dasara Holidays 2025 at a Glance:

Start Date: September 22, 2025

End Date: October 2, 2025

Reopening Date: October 3, 2025

The notification applies to all schools across Andhra Pradesh.