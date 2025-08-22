AP DSC Merit List 2025 OUT Today: Check Steps to Download!

The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) will release the AP DSC Merit List 2025 today, August 22, 2025, via its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. While the results and scorecards were previously disclosed, the merit list is now being published to choose candidates for teaching positions around the state.

The following posts are included in the AP DSC Merit List for 2025:

The merit list will comprise individuals chosen for various teaching and administrative roles with the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. The posts are as follows:

Principals

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT).

Physical Directors (PD) work in both the AP Model and Residential Schools.

School assistants (both language and non-language)

Physical Education Teachers (PET

Secondary grade teachers (SGTs)

This year, the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education is recruiting 16,347 teachers as part of the Mega DSC 2025 program.

How to Check the AP DSC Merit List 2025

To verify and download the merit list, candidates can follow the steps below: