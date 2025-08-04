AP DSC 2025 Final Key: Mega DSC or Mega Blunder? Errors in SGT, SA Physical Education, and PGT Papers Key

The Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process has landed in controversy, with candidates raising serious concerns over alleged errors in the recently released Final Key. Aspirants appearing for the recruitment exams for various teaching positions, including Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistant Physical Education (SA PE), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), have pointed out multiple discrepancies, claiming that the mistakes could cost them their careers.

Candidates allege that despite submitting valid objections during the preliminary key phase, many of the corrections were either overlooked or wrongly implemented in the final key. “Even half a mark can change our future,” several aspirants stressed while sharing screenshots and documentation to support their claims.

Principal Paper Errors Highlighted

Particular attention has been drawn to Paper-2 (Main) for Principal posts, where candidates say factual inaccuracies were ignored:

Question ID: 39226620890

Question: “What is the Centre-State share under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in the 10th Five-Year Plan?”

Final Answer: Option 3 (50:50)

Issue: Candidates argue that the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was launched in 2018—long after the 10th Plan (2002–2007)—making the question historically inaccurate.

Question ID: 39226620910

Question: “What is the percentage range for ‘A’ grade?”

Final Answer: Option 3 (71–90)

Issue: Aspirants say the grading scale doesn’t align with SCERT or NCERT norms, making the question ambiguous.

Errors in SGT Papers

Several discrepancies were flagged in the SGT paper held on June 17, including:

Question ID: 39226611122 (Chandrakalalu) and ID: 39226611126 (Dandayaskantham) — Correct in the preliminary key but altered in the final version.

Additional disputed questions include:

ID: 39226624089 (from July 2 paper)

ID: 39226414035 (from June 18 paper)

Candidates also allege errors in the July 17 (Session-1) SGT paper:

Q.31: The final key answer for the question on educatable mentally retarded children's academic capacity is reportedly inaccurate.

Q.122: Initial key was correct, but the final key altered it.

SA Physical Education Paper: 12 Errors, Only 4 Corrected

Aspirants say the SA PE paper is riddled with inconsistencies. Out of 12 objections raised, only 4 were corrected in the final key:

Question ID: 3922663174 – Correct answer should be public transport system, but marks were also given for organic manure.

Question ID: 3922663234 – Both Option 2 and Option 3 are valid, yet marks were awarded only for one.

Question ID: 3922663193 – Taken from the PET syllabus but included in the PE paper.

Question ID: 3922663229 – Both Option 3 and 4 are correct, but only one was acknowledged.

In the July 1 Afternoon Session, candidates claimed that the correct answer for a nylon-related question was Option 3, but the final key listed Option 4 instead.

Official Stand: “No Errors in Final Key”

The Final Key was released on Friday night. DSC Convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy maintained that no further objections will be entertained post-final key publication. While acknowledging that candidates have been reaching out to helplines with their concerns, he asserted, “There are no errors in the final key. However, we will forward any substantial issues to higher authorities for review.”

Candidate Reactions and Demands

Disappointed aspirants are now demanding a re-evaluation of the final key and transparency in the review process. Many are calling for the DSC authorities to release a clarification or set up an expert panel to re-examine the disputed questions.

With thousands of teaching aspirants awaiting results, the mounting pressure over these alleged errors may compel education authorities to revisit their stance.