Mohammed Siraj: Net Worth 2025, Girlfriend, Father's Sudden Death, Siu Celebration, Family, and More!

There couldn't have been a better ending to the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy than what we have just witnessed. When Gautam Gambhir took over the coaching reins with Shubman Gill as the captain, there were many doubts hovering around how a player like Gill could handle the pressure that could come with captaining the Indian side.

But seniors like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah stepped up to the task, as they had traveled to England before and knew the conditions quite well. Balancing the ups and downs with the experience of senior players, India had managed to level the series against England, 2-2. Some players will win matches and become stars. But there are some who toil hard yet don't get the recognition they so rightfully deserve.

Mohammed Siraj, a player in the current Indian team, perfectly embodies this description. Whenever Siraj fails to reach the expectations, he always faces immense ridicule on social media, but he always bowls with all his might. He is a great cricketer because he works without complaint.

Mohammed Siraj Emerges as Team India's Hero in England Series 2025

Throughout the entire series, Siraj bowled nearly 175 overs, consistently striving to provide his utmost effort for the Indian cricket team, ultimately emerging as the victor in a thrilling match against England at The Oval. When he dropped Harry Brook right on the boundary rope in Prasidh Krishna's bowling, many opined that it could be a game-changing moment that could give England a huge advantage.

When Mohammed Siraj walked on to bowl on the final day, there was extra pressure on him to deliver, not just as a frontline bowler but also to compensate for missing out on that catch from Harry Brook. Similar to how a player delivers when it matters the most, Mohammed Siraj also proved why he should be leading this Indian bowling lineup alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj took 5 wickets, and when he bowled Gus Atkinson out, without wasting much time, he went and did the Siu celebration, an act that he got quite famous for in International cricket. Siraj will most likely be declared the Man of the Match for his gigantic efforts, and here's everything you need to know about the Hyderabadi bowler.

Mohammed Siraj Family: Hard-Working Father and His Heartbreaking Death

Siraj was born on March 13, 1994 in a Hyderabadi Muslim family. His father, Mirza Mohammed Ghaus, is an autorickshaw driver, and his mother, Shabana Begum, is an engineer. Siraj has one sibling, Mohammed Ismail, and he is an engineer.

Mirza Mohammed Ghaus used to wake up early in the morning to drive an auto in the narrow streets of Hyderabad's Old city, all in an effort to support Siraj's dream of becoming a cricketer one day. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mirza Mohamed Ghaus passed away due to a lung ailment in 2020, just when his son was representing India in their tour of Australia.

Owing to travel restrictions at that time, Siraj couldn't even travel back home immediately to pay one last visit to his father. Hence, once India's historic tour of Australia was done, Siraj got back home and rushed to the graveyard where his father was buried to break down in tears and show his gratitude for all that he did to support his cricketing dream.

Mohammed Siraj's Brother Ismail

Following his father's death, Siraj's mother remained steadfast and unwavering in her support of the family. If Siraj's father catapulted his cricketing dream, it was his brother Ismail, who took up engineering, who motivated Siraj to continue to live his dream of wearing the tricolored jersey and representing India one day.

Mohammed Siraj Net Worth 2025

As of July 2025, Mohammed Siraj's net worth stands around Rs.60 crores, and the figure includes the numerous sponsorships and endorsements that come to him. This will only increase in the coming few months owing to his heroic efforts against England. It won't be a surprise if Siraj's net worth touches the Rs.100 crore mark by the end of the year.

Mohammed Siraj Dating Life

Coming to Mohammed Siraj's dating life, the Indian cricketer is currently believed to be single, and there is no official confirmation of him being in love. However, there were reports suggesting that he was in a relationship. actress Mahira Sharma after the duo were spotted chit-chatting at an event. Reports started speculating over them being in love with each other, but Siraj issued a statement clarifying that he is single and is not dating Mahira. Mahira also confirmed the same in a message to the media.