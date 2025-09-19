AP Dussehra Holidays 2025 Changed: Holidays from September 22 to October 2

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided that schools in the state will be closed for Dasara holidays from September 22, 2025, and classes will resume on October 3, 2025. The State Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, made it official, giving the students a longer festive holiday this year.

Revised Holiday Schedule

In the initial plan, the Dasara holidays were to commence on September 24, and students were to get a break of nine days. But, after representations from the teachers and talks with educational authorities, the government shifted the date of commencement earlier. Now, the holiday duration has been increased to 12 days, so that students and employees get sufficient time to celebrate the festival and have some time to adjust to the new academic calendar.

Important Dates for AP Dasara Holidays 2025:

Holiday Beginning Date: September 22, 2025

Holiday Closing Date: October 2, 2025

School Reopening Date: October 3, 2025

Reason for Extension

The extension was the result of teacher requests made through local representatives, citing the desire for more time to join in Dasara celebrations and finalize preparations. The Education Minister was in agreement, granting the advance beginning to the break following discussions with the Education Department.

Key Points for Schools

Schools have been directed to strictly follow the new holiday calendar. Any lost instructional days because of the extended break will be realigned towards the latter part of the academic schedule so students cover the minimum curriculum needed.

This long break gives the students, teachers, and families of Andhra Pradesh a great chance to celebrate Dussehra, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy festive rituals.

Also read: Best Destinations to Explore During October 2025 Holidays