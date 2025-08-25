Anna University Declares UG, PG & PhD Semester Results for Feb-March 2025 Exams; Check at coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University has officially released the semester examination results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Doctoral (PhD) programmes held in February–March 2025. Students can now check and download their results online through the official portal — coe1.annauniv.edu.

Results Available for First-Year & Late Semester Exams

The results include candidates from first-year as well as late semester examinations, covering a wide range of academic programmes such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd, along with other UG, PG, and PhD-level courses.

Students can download their digital marksheets in PDF format, which can also be printed for future reference. Those who wish to apply for photocopies of their answer scripts must submit requests through their respective colleges.

Courses Covered Under Anna University Results 2025

The declared results span across multiple categories:

UG Courses: BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BEd

PG Programmes: Science, Commerce, Education, Computer Applications, and others

PhD Programmes: Offered under Anna University

Both regular and late semester exam candidates are included in this update.

How to Check Anna University Results 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Visit the official portal: coe1.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for UG, PG, or PhD results.

Enter your Register Number and click on Get Result.

The subject-wise marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF or take a printout for future reference.

Direct Result Link: coe1.annauniv.edu

Important Notice