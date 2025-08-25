Ananya Panday spills secrets on ‘Chand Mera Dil’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has opened up about her upcoming films “Chand Mera Dil” with Lakshya Lalwani and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The actress said that hopes that the audiences connect with her through the film in their own way.

“Yes, I’m super excited! Both films let me explore very different sides of myself, and I can’t wait for audiences to see them and hopefully connect with them in their own way,” Ananya, who has hosted Airbnb’s Original experience curated and led by the actress with her A-team, told IANS, when asked about the two films.

“Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November, is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

The film’s title seems to have been inspired by the song “Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum” from the 1977 film “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.