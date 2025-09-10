Andhra Pradesh May Reschedule Dasara Holidays: Expected from September 22

The Andhra Pradesh government is mulling a proposal to advance the Dasara holidays for schools and colleges, advancing the holiday period to September 22. The current plan is to start the holidays on September 24 and end them on October 2, providing students with a 9-day holiday.

Background of the Proposal

Legislative Council member Gopimurthy has requested the government to re-evaluate the holiday calendar, mentioning that the Dasara festivities begin on September 22. According to him, initiating the holidays from this day would provide students with two extra days off, practically lengthening their vacation. The suggestion becomes important as Telangana has already declared its Dasara vacations from September 21, a Sunday.

Potential Impact on Students

If the Andhra Pradesh government plans to declare holidays from September 22, students would get an 11-day break, which would be a relief. Given that the 21st is a Sunday, this would effectively mean a 12-day break for students.

The Andhra Pradesh government's announcement on Dasara holiday dates is looked forward to by students, parents, and teachers alike. The present time in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, as of now, is 9:24 am on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holidays September 2025: Complete List