AIIMS Recruitment 2025, Last date July 31: Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, and Important Dates

July 30, 2025, is the deadline to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2025, which promises 3,501 non-faculty posts in Group B and Group C categories. If you're looking forward to creating a secure career in India's top healthcare center, it's time to act now. The recruitment process involves technical, support staff roles like Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Stenographer, and others.

Vacancy Details

The AIIMS recruitment notice offers vacancies in several departments, including posts such as:

Nursing Officer: 2,000 vacancies, 600 reserved for female candidates

Medical Laboratory Technician: 500 vacancies, 150 reserved for female candidates

Pharmacist: 400 vacancies, 120 reserved for female candidates

Stenographer: 300 vacancies, 90 reserved for female candidates

Store Keeper: 200 vacancies, 60 reserved for female candidates

Assistant Administrative Officer: 150 vacancies, 45 reserved for female candidates

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these jobs, applicants should fulfill the eligibility criteria, which are:

Age Limit: 18-35 years, with concessions for reserved categories

Educational Qualifications: Different qualifications for different jobs, i.e., Nursing, 12th pass, or respective degrees

Application Procedure

Applicants need to:

Go to the AIIMS recruitment website at rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in

Register and submit the application form.

Upload documents.

Remit application fee.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application: July 31, 2025, by 5:00 PM

Exam Date: August 25-26, 2025

Release of Admit Card: August 22, 2025 (tentative)

Don't waste this chance to become a part of India's top healthcare institution. Apply now and make the first step towards a rewarding career at AIIMS.

