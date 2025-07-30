How Kapil Sharma Lost 11 Kilos in Just 63 Days With One Simple Rule

After shocking everyone by losing weight recently, Kapil Sharma's fitness guru Yogesh Bhateja is now talking about how it all happened. The actor and comedian's metamorphosis wasn't simple; the road was difficult because they had sleep issues and ate erratically.

Yogesh, who has also coached superstars like Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Sonu Sood, discussed the beginning of the trip in a YouTube interview on Mad Over Growth with Nitin Bajaj. He revealed that Kapil Sharma was introduced to him by Sonu Sood while Happy New Year was being promoted. Yogesh was notified shortly after by Kapil's manager that the comedian was prepared to begin his fitness adventure. Using simple equipment like a yoga mat, resistance bands, and Kapil's treadmill, Yogesh began training Kapil at home. Later, further exercise equipment was added.

Kapil Sharma's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Yogesh recalled the first training day, saying, "Day 1's story is actually pretty funny. He hadn't moved his body in a while, so even basic movements like toe touches, torso twists, and arm rotations made him uncomfortable when I asked him to do stretches. His facial expressions were hilarious and overdone. The very next day, he returned to his routine, and we began with simple exercises. At that point, I became aware of how rigid his body had become; he lacked self-discipline when eating and was quite inflamed."

He added that matters were worsened by Kapil's hectic work schedule. "Kapil had significantly more obligation because he was the main character. He would eat at strange times, had no regular diet, and was sleep deprived. Discipline was lacking. It took a while for me, his manager, and his team to help him align his lifestyle. However, with God's grace, everyone noticed the change on screen when his movie came out," Yogesh continued.

Yogesh added extra fish to his meals, describing it as "a great source of protein that helps manage calories." Additionally, he made sure Kapil's diet had a healthy number of vegetables.

When Kapil was spotted at the airport in April of this year, fans noted that he had lost weight. Although he has fluctuated in weight in the past, he is currently in excellent physical condition and frequently shares fashionable images on social media.