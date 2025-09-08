AAI ATC Score Card 2025 Released for Junior Executive Exam: Direct Link To Download Scorecards

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the ATC Score Card 2025 for the Junior Executive Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 14, 2025, can now check their marks on the official website aai.aero. The scorecards were made available on September 8, 2025.

Recruitment Drive for 309 Posts

This recruitment aims to fill 309 Junior Executive vacancies in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) branch. The selection process involves several stages — online examination, document verification, voice test, background check, and psychoactive substance test. Only after clearing all these stages will the final merit list be published.

Score Card Availability

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website until September 23, 2025. The document shows section-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status, along with candidate details such as name, roll number, registration ID, and category.

How to Check the Score Card

Visit the official website aai.aero

Go to the Careers – Recruitment section

Search for the notification: Direct Recruitment for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) under Advt. No. 02/2025

Click on the Score Card link

Log in and download your scorecard to view subject-wise marks and total score

Next Steps

Thousands of candidates had appeared for the online test and were eagerly waiting for their results. Those who qualify will now move on to the next stages of recruitment. The final selection list will be declared after the completion of all tests and verifications.

AAI ATC Cut Off 2025 Out: Click Here

AAI ATC Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Click Here