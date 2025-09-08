Nepal Gen Z Protests: Five Killed as Government Bans WhatsApp, Instagram, X

Scores of Gen Z youngsters took to the streets of Kathmandu and reportedly stormed Nepal’s Parliament, protesting the government’s order to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. Many demonstrators also raised concerns over rampant corruption and rising unemployment. The ban came into effect on Friday (September 5).

The initially peaceful protests quickly escalated, as security forces opened fire, leaving five protestors dead and more than 80 others injured. Authorities also reportedly used tear gas and water cannons near Parliament, and a curfew was imposed in Baneshwor and other volatile areas surrounding the Parliament.

The KP Oli government issued an ultimatum to social media companies, directing them to register with the government, establish offices in Nepal, appoint personnel to address complaints, and implement systems to prevent misuse.

In a Cabinet meeting last month, the affected companies were given seven days to register locally, establish a point of contact, and designate resident grievance and compliance officers. The move follows a Supreme Court order issued in September last year.

According to a ministry notice, social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register. However, even after the deadline expired on Wednesday night, none of the major platforms—including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn—submitted applications.

While 26 apps were banned, TikTok and Viber remain operational after complying with the requirements. A nine-month ban on TikTok was lifted once the platform agreed to adhere to Nepali regulations.

A large number of students and young professionals joined the protests, dubbed the ‘Gen Z Revolution,’ highlighting the ban’s impact on education, businesses, and social connectivity. Nepal has a history of restricting access to popular online platforms, and the widespread protests underscore growing frustration among the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the government’s decision, asserting that “any attempt to undermine the nation can never be tolerated,” even as several groups opposed the move. Speaking at a convention of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Oli said the party would “always stand against anomalies and arrogance, and never accept any act that weakens the nation.”