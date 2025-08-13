5-Day School Holidays for Telangana from August 13 - 17!

The Telangana School Education Department has announced school holidays for five days from August 13 - 17 because of the threat of heavy rains. The move is a precautionary measure for the safety of students, particularly in flood-prone zones.

Districts Affected

The schools that will be closed in the respective districts are Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Schools in Greater Hyderabad will also be running on half days on August 13 and 14, with efforts to keep the disruptions to a minimum.

Government Directives

The Telangana government has taken proactive measures in handling the situation, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducting a review meeting with district collectors through video conference. The CM directed officials to remain on guard and take necessary precautions to safeguard public safety. Prior directives are as follows:

Employee Work Arrangements: Government employees shall work during the period of heavy rain, without holidays being declared for them.

Flood Readiness: Helicopters are ready to be deployed for possible airlifting in the event of flash floods.

Work-from-Home Warnings: IT staff have been instructed to work from home, yet major IT firms like Infosys appear to be disregarding these orders.

Difficulties and Issues

Regardless of government advisories, some private schools and IT firms seem to be ignoring the work-from-home orders. This has caused problems for employees who have to travel to work during heavy rains, contributing to traffic jams and safety issues.

Precautionary Measures

The government calls on the citizens to be cautious and take precautions to ensure their safety during this time of intense rain. Citizens are encouraged to keep themselves updated on the weather forecast and heed the advice of local authorities.

