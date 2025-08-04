3-Day School Holiday in Jharkhand as State Mourns Shibu Soren’s Death

Veteran tribal leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, passed away earlier today at Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, marking the end of an era in Jharkhand’s political history. He was a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and a key figure in the movement that led to the formation of Jharkhand state.

Three-Day State Mourning Announced

In honor of his contributions, the Jharkhand government has declared a state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025. During this period:

The national flag will fly at half-mast across government buildings in the state.

All official celebrations and festivities are to remain suspended.

The government has appealed to the public to observe peace and follow mourning customs respectfully.

Public Holidays on August 4 and 6

The state has also declared August 4 and August 6 as public holidays. All government offices will remain closed on these two days as a mark of respect.

Uncertainty Over Educational Institutions

The announcement, however, has raised questions regarding the status of educational institutions:

While the directive clearly mentions government offices, it is expected that government schools and colleges will also remain closed during the mourning period.

The closure of private institutions remains optional and is currently awaiting further instructions from the state’s education department, which is likely to issue clarifications soon.

A Legacy of Leadership

Shibu Soren served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times, leaving an indelible mark on the state's political and social fabric. Revered for his leadership and tireless efforts for tribal rights, his passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, citizens, and activists alike.

Public Reactions and Government Appeal

Residents across Jharkhand have begun paying their tributes, while political figures from various parties have expressed condolences. The state government has urged citizens to maintain calm and dignity during this sensitive time.