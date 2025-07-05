12302 SSC and Bank Jobs: Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, and More

In big news, the central government departments and bank branches across the nation issued many notices declaring a total of 12,302 posts. This development has raised the unemployed to ecstasy, as they are now ready to compete for these much-desired government jobs.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), State Bank of India (SBI), and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) have released these notifications, and applications are invited from eligible candidates. The applications for all these openings have been released, and interested applicants can apply for them online.

The SSC has issued notifications for different posts such as CHSL (3131), MTS (1075), and Junior Engineer (1340). These posts are likely to find a huge number of aspirants, considering the job security along with the privileges that come with being a government employee.

State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking 541 Probationary Officer (PO) positions, whereas IBPS has announced a vacancy for PO and Specialist Officers in various banks across the nation. In particular, there are 5,208 PO vacancies and 1007 Specialist Officer vacancies available, providing great opportunities for aspirants possessing appropriate educational qualifications and abilities.

Those candidates with educational qualifications varying between 10th class and degree and B.Tech can apply for these posts. Preliminary and main written tests, after which interviews will be conducted, as per the advertisement.

This announcement is likely to be a relief to numerous jobless people, who are keen to get government employment. With the process of applying for the posts already on, persons interested are requested to apply early and get ready for the shortlisting process.

All in all, this release of vacancies is a positive development, providing a chance for people to obtain secure and satisfying professional lives in the government.

