ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter to Delhi again

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal to be present at athe agency's New Delhi office for questioning in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

In the fresh summon issued on Thursday, she has been asked to be present at the ED headquarter by March 20.

Sukanya Mondal was supposed to be present at the ED's New Delhi office on March 15. However, at the last moment, she communicated to the central agency through her counsel about her inability to be present there on health grounds. However, there had been no communication on her side on whether she will be going to New Delhi by March 20 or not.

Incidentally, on Tuesday afternoon, Manish Kothari, the personal chartered accountant of Anubrata Mondal, was arrested by the ED sleuths at the agency's New Delhi office after marathon interrogation.

The ED officials claimed that Kothari was arrested after he resorted to thorough non-cooperation during interrogation.

ED sources doubt that the last moment decision by Sukanya Mondal to not appear at the agency's headquarters at the national capital might be prompted by the fear that she might also receive the same fate like Kothari.

