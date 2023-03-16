Case against Delhi man for hitting daughter-in-law with brick

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Delhi Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law on her head with a brick, an official said on Thursday.

A video of the incident which occurred in Prem Nagar area on Tuesday, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen walking in a street when a man comes with a brick in his hand and threatens her.

Following a brief conversation between the two, the man hits the woman on head with the brick when she tries to leave.

Another person can be seen in the video near the spot, but he did not come to the woman's rescue.

Meanwhile, a person comes out of a nearby house and hits the alleged accused.

Later, a man comes there and takes the woman along with him. Several people also gather at the spot.

A senior police official said that the accused has been identified and a case has been registered.

