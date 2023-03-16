BJP infighting escalates in K'taka; Yediyurappa's son warns detractors within party

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) As the differences between state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah seem to have ebbed, the infighting within the BJP is now coming to the fore.

The infighting got impetus after the BJP high command's declaration that the polls would be fought under guidance of former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa. The central leaders have also stated that the next government would be formed as per the wishes of Yediyurappa.

Party sources said that Yediyurappa has been given a say in all the matters regarding strategizing for the polls. Minister for Housing V. Somanna kept himself away from party affairs and skipped the major event attended by the BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Minister Somanna went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He poured out his woes to him and as of now the high command has managed to assuage him. Sources explain that Somanna was miffed with interference of Yediyurappa and his supporters in his domain. The audio of Somanna's son indirectly attacking Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra has also gone viral.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa's declaration that his son Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura constituency. Ravi maintained that the issue of allocating tickets for Vijayendra will be decided by the party.

Vijayendra has broken his silence over the issue and given a warning to those who are conspiring against his family. In his speech at Yuva Morcha Convention in Ranebennur city on Wednesday night, he stated, those who criticize Yediyurappa must be careful. If anyone thinks the quietness of Yediyurappa is his weakness they will have to repent.

"People blame that Yediyurappa is 81-years-old. At this age he is touring across the state and campaigning for the party. Does anyone in the party have the courage to assure that they will bring the BJP to power in the state?

Yediyurappa does not have the dream to make his son the CM. BJP insiders say that all is not well within the party and infighting is on. At a time when the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are putting an all out effort to bring the BJP to power in the state, the development has raised concerns.

