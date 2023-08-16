Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran still has not got the call from Taylor Swift to record a new take on 'End Game', the song they recorded together for Swift's 2017 album 'Reputation'.

During a stop on Andy Cohen's 'Deep & Shallow Podcast' on Sirius XM, the host asked Sheeran, 32, if he and Swift, 33, recorded a new version of 'End Game' yet. "No, I haven't. No. No. But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one," the 'Eyes Closed' singer told Cohen, reports People magazine.

The topic came up after Cohen asked Sheeran if he was checking out Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, which are coincidentally going on at the same time as Sheeran's Subtract Tour.

"I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them," Sheeran explained. "And everyone's got a different show, so, uh, so yeah. I mean, but we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

As per People, Swift's Eras Tour reaches Sheeran's native U.K. in June 2024, with stops planned for Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London.

'End Game' was co-written by Swift, Sheeran, and rapper Future, who also appeared on the original recording. It was the third single from Reputation, which Swift has not re-recorded yet. She plans to release 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her 2014 album, on October 27.

Sheeran did join Swift when she re-recorded their Red duet, 'Everything Has Changed', in 2021. Red (Taylor's Version) also featured another collaboration, ‘Run’. He served as the opening act for Swift's 2013-2014 North American tour.

