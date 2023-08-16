Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector

Khartoum, Aug 16 (IANS) Amid the ongoing violent conflict, Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority has reopened the airspace in the country's eastern sector.

"The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to open the airspace for air traffic in the country's eastern sector as of today," said a statement by Khartoum International Airport.

The statement said the authority announced the launching of an alternative air navigation centre in the eastern city of Port Sudan.

Sudan's airspace has been closed since the outbreak of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, as air navigation systems at Khartoum International Airport were affected by violent clashes near the airport.

Since then, Khartoum International Airport has been out of service.

To evacuate the country, diplomats and foreign nationals have used a small airport affiliated with the army's Wadi Seidna Air Base in Omdurman City, northwest of the capital Khartoum.

Other countries used Port Sudan International Airport in the Red Sea State, more than 800 km east of Khartoum.

The deadly clashes have resulted in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

