Ed Sheeran: I'm trying to get the George Clooney Batman costume

London, April 11 (IANS) Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran celebrates his birthday by spending money on movie memorabilia and wants Hollywood star George Clooney's Batman costume next.

The 34-year-old singer treats himself to a piece of movie memorabilia every birthday and after previously buying Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl outfit from 1997's 'Batman and Robin', he's hoping to land her co-star's costume from his only outing as the Caped Crusader.

Sheeran said on Alex Cooper's 'Call her Daddy' podcast: "I'm trying to get the George Clooney Batman costume … I bought the Alicia Silverstone Batwoman (outfit), so it would be matching.(sic)"

The 'Perfect’ hitmaker previously splurged a huge amount on a 'Star Wars' replica, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I bought C-3PO. That was not cheap. I do it every birthday. I just buy one prop a year.

"It's the thing I look forward to. I think all year, 'What am I going to get?'"

Sheeran’s luxe estate features a lake, a chapel, and a pub, and a tunnel connecting his private boozer to his main home is where his movie memorabilia is housed.

He said: "In the tunnel, I built a listening room, and there's a cinema - it's less of a man cave and more of a man catacomb … I collect movie props, too, so I've got all of that there. I'm a huge 'Hook' fan, so I bought Robin Williams' Pan costume and Julia Roberts' Tinker Bell costume."

Sheeran has daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry. He said parenthood prompted him to "dramatically" change his life.

He said: "Just not being a maniac with drink and drugs or smoking. I exercise now, and I never exercised before. I get up in the morning, whereas I used to sleep until, like 4pm. It really has changed dramatically. I'm home more, and my work schedule is based around them, and not around me."

